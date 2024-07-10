Riteish Deshmukh And His Sons’s Heartfelt 75th Birthday Message For Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar

On this day, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar turns 75. The iconic cricketer is known for his impeccable skills and techniques in cricket, handling both fast and spin bowlers on the field. While many pour in birthday wishes for the legend, posting throwback photos with huge notes, actor Riteish Deshmukh now drops a special wish on behalf of his kids. So, let’s take a look below.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Special 75th Birthday Message For Sunil Gavaskar

Taking to his Instagram handle, Riteish shared a photo showcasing fan moments of his sons meeting the legendary cricketer. In the image, Gavaskar patiently gives autographs to Riteish’s sons and his little fans. Sharing the photo, the Kill actor revealed the moment when his sons met his hero, Sunil Gavaskar. In the text, he wrote, “When my kids met my hero!!? Happy 75th Birthday to the man who inspired legends. #SunikGavaskar ji May God bless you with great health and long life.”

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to impress the audience with his upcoming project thriller mystery Kill. It will stream on Jioa Cinema from July 12.

Sunil Gavaskar was born on 10 July 1949. Throughout his cricket journey, the legendary player won hearts with his dedicated performance, leading the team to major wins. He is one of the best cricketers in Indian cricket history.