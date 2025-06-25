Box Office Update: Housefull 5 Day 20 Collection and Occupancy Report

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 5 performed brilliantly in the first 19 days and earned around ₹178.53 crore. However, now in the third week, the film’s earnings seem to be slowing down.

According to Sacnilk, on the 20th day i.e. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the film has made an India net collection of only ₹0.03 crore including all languages.

Earlier on the 19th day i.e. third Tuesday, the film had earned ₹1.28 crore, with an occupancy of around 11.30%. The gradually falling number of viewers and decreasing bookings on weekdays have made it clear that the theatrical run of the film has now reached its last stage.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film’s biggest highlight is its huge and strong star cast, which includes stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer.

The total collection of 20 days is now around ₹ 178.56 crores. Although the film had a great start, it is now clear that the audience’s attention is slowly shifting towards new films. It will be interesting to see in the coming days whether Housefull 5 will be able to join the ₹ 200 crore club or not.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for the latest Bollywood box office updates.