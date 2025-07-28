Sonam Bajwa’s Dewy Day-Out Look is Serving Pure Grace.

Sonam Bajwa never misses when it comes to marrying tradition with effortless style. Her recent look is a stunning ode to simplicity and grace, proving once again that ethnic fashion doesn’t need to shout to shine. Dressed in a serene white kurta adorned with soft green patterns, Sonam brings fresh air to contemporary Indian wear — making it the perfect inspiration for festive days or intimate get-togethers.

The Outfit: Breezy Whites with a Touch of Green

The Dil Diyan Gallan actress chose a floor-length, slightly loose-fitted white kurta with a delicate V-neckline and full sleeves. The green printed motifs scattered across the fabric gave it a soft visual texture — not too loud, yet not too plain. The silhouette is relaxed but polished, radiating ease. Completing her traditional ensemble, Sonam layered on full-hand mirror bangles — one wrist in fiery red and the other in lush green, bringing a playful pop of colour and festive charm.

Makeup: Dewy Skin & Glossy Glam

Sonam Bajwa’s makeup was a lesson in glowing minimalism. Her skin looked lit-from-within, featuring a radiant base that allowed her natural features to shine. A soft pink blush added warmth to her cheeks, while a red lipstick with a gloss finish took centre stage, making the look bold yet wearable. The eyes were subtly defined, letting the rest of her face do all the talking — a perfect choice for a daytime ethnic appearance.

Hair: Classic, Clean, and Fuss-Free

Keeping it simple and timeless, Sonam opted for a sleek, middle-parted hairstyle with her hair left open. The soft waves and shine added to her overall look’s romantic, breezy appeal. This understated hairdo complemented her dewy makeup and traditional outfit without stealing attention — a perfect harmony.

Conclusion: A Festive Look Worth Bookmarking

Sonam Bajwa’s latest look is a gentle reminder that ethnic fashion doesn’t need excess to stand out. With a crisp kurta, balanced accessories, dewy makeup, and timeless hair, she channels an effortless, relatable, and aspirational elegance. Perfect for Rakhi brunches or pooja afternoons — this is one look we’ll be recreating on repeat.