Box Office Race: ‘Housefull 5’ Wins, ‘Thug Life’ Lags Behind

This week, many big films are clashing at the box office, but Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh’s multi-starrer comedy film ‘Housefull 5‘ seems to be leading the race. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s pan India action film ‘Thug Life‘ is not very successful in pulling the audience to the theaters.

Housefull 5 performed brilliantly on its opening day and earned Rs 24 crores. On the second day i.e. Saturday, the film’s earnings increased further and reached Rs 31 crores. On the third day i.e. Sunday, the film touched the figure of Rs 32 crores. In these three days, Housefull 5 has done a total business of Rs 87 crores and the film is soon moving towards joining the Rs 100 crore club.

On the other hand, if we talk about Thug Life, then the graph of the film seems to be falling. This much-awaited film of Kamal Haasan had a good start of Rs 15.5 crores on the first day. But on the second day, this earning came down to Rs 7.15 crores. On the third day, the film improved a bit and earned Rs 7.75 crores, but on the fourth day this figure fell further and the film could only collect Rs 6.5 crores. Thus, the total earnings of Thug Life in four days were Rs 36.90 crores, which is much less than expected.

If we look at the current figures, Housefull 5 is maintaining a strong hold at the box office, while Thug Life is not getting as much love from the audience as was expected. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see what changes come in the earnings of both films in the coming days.

Talking about the film, Housefull 5 is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language comedy thriller film directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Feruzu Khan. The film is the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise. The film features a large star cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

The special thing about this film is that two different versions of it have been made, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, whose climax is different from each other.

On the other hand, Thug Life is a 2025 Indian Tamil-language gangster action-drama film directed by noted director Mani Ratnam and co-written by Kamal Haasan. The film is produced under the banner of Rajkamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

The film stars Kamal Haasan alongside Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf.

The film is the story of Rangaraya Sakthivel, a mafia don who rules New Delhi. When he is betrayed by his own brother Rangaraya Manikkam and the man he raised, Amaran, he embarks on a journey to take revenge and improve his life.

The film brings together the pair of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan once again after their 1987 film Nayakan.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.