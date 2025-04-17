After the success of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release, filming for Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming film begins

Filming has officially started for Deewaniyat, a new Hindi film directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the project marks the cinematic debut of Desi Music Factory, under the production leadership of Anshul Garg and co-producer Raghav Sharma.

The film went on floors in Mumbai with a traditional start, signaling the launch of a fresh narrative in the romantic drama space. Rane, known for his previous performances that combine intensity with vulnerability, joins Bajwa, who is transitioning into Bollywood after establishing herself in Punjabi films.

Deewaniyat is penned by Zaveri along with screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh. The team behind the film suggests that the story will explore complex human connections, shaped by both emotional highs and lows. The narrative remains under wraps, but early visuals from the set have drawn attention for their urban setting.

This film is being seen as a significant step for Desi Music Factory as it expands from audio production to feature films. The company, widely known for its popular tracks in the music industry, now aims to bring that same reach and rhythm to moviegoers.

The official announcement was timed with Valentine’s Day this year, building early interest. The makers are aiming for a 2025 release, with filming currently in progress. The collaboration of a director experienced in mass-market cinema and a music label venturing into films has sparked curiosity across platforms.

Additional casting details and plot insights are expected to be revealed closer to the release. For now, the production continues in Mumbai, as the team crafts its take on modern-day romance.