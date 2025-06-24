Box Office Update: Housefull 5 Day 19; A huge drop in the earnings of the film

Housefull 5 performed brilliantly at the box office in the first 18 days and has so far collected a total India net collection of ₹ 177.3 crores. But now the earnings of the film are seeing a decline.

According to Sacnilk, on the 19th day i.e. Tuesday, the film collected a net of only ₹ 0.06 crores (6 lakhs) in all languages.

The opening of the film was tremendous, and it earned well in the first week. But now the number of viewers in the theaters is gradually decreasing, which has affected the collection.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film has a long and stellar star cast, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles.

The film has received mixed reviews for its story and comedy, but due to the big star cast and the popularity of the franchise, it received a good response from the audience initially. However, now the film’s earnings have almost stopped.

Now it remains to be seen whether the film can earn some money again by the weekend or not.

Stay connected with IWMBuzz.com for more latest information related to the box office.