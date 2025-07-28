Sanjay Dutt returns devoted fan’s Rs 72 crore property to family

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently confirmed a long-circulating story about a fan leaving her entire property, worth Rs 72 crore, to him after her passing. The actor revealed that while the story is true, he chose to return the property to the woman’s family.

The fan, Nisha Patil, was a 62-year-old homemaker from Mumbai and a lifelong admirer of Sanjay Dutt. Suffering from a terminal illness in 2018, she had reportedly informed her bank to transfer all her assets to the actor after her death. The gesture made headlines back then, but many dismissed it as a rumour.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Sanjay Dutt addressed the story, saying, “It is true.” When asked about what he did with the inheritance, he added, “I gave it back to the family.” (as per The Indian Express)

Acting generously like that only highlights the depth of the sentimental connection fans often nurture with an artist. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt’s reaction to the situation conveyed a rare kind of responsibility and compassion, thus giving him a good name in the eyes of his fans.

The story has gone viral again, not only due to the extraordinary dedication of the fan but also for the noble decision made by the actor.

Sanjay Dutt is one of Bollywood’s respected and loved actors, known especially for hits like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Khal Nayak. He has reformed the very dynamics of Bollywood with his work.