Teaser of Housefull 5’s EXPLOSIVE Song ‘Qayamat’ Released!

Much-awaited film ‘Housefull 5’. The song ‘Qayamat’ teaser has been released. The song features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan and other actors. The song is a high-energy track that offers a great mix of comedy and glamour. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar and other stars. ‘Housefull 5’ will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, ‘The ultimate pool party is headed your way! This cruise isn’t chill, it’s Qayamat! #Qayamat song releasing tomorrow! #Housefull5 releasing in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!’

The ‘Qayamat’ teaser features vibrant visuals and dynamic choreography, indicating the potential of this song to be a chartbuster song of the year.

Akshay Kumar is all set to bring a tadka of laughter with the fifth part of his beloved comedy franchise ‘Housefull’. The trailer of the much-awaited film is likely to be released next week on 27th May 2025. The promotional campaign so far has included high-octane teasers and chartbuster tracks like ‘Laal Pari’ and ‘Dil e Naadaan’, which have created impressive buzz around the film.

Some industry insiders had earlier questioned the decision to launch the trailer so close to the film’s release, but producer Sajid Nadiadwala knows what he is doing. The teaser hinted that ‘Housefull 5’ is set on a luxurious cruise ship, and the story takes a wild turn when a murder spoils the holiday mood.

Both the songs released so far showcase the film’s grand scale and entertainment value. But according to sources, the upcoming trailer will really highlight the film’s main strength, its laugh-out-loud comedy. ‘From May 27, the promotional campaign will go on in full swing,’ the insider said. ‘It will be a ‘Housefull’ craze everywhere. It is the only comedy franchise in Bollywood to have reached a fifth part, and the makers and the cast are counting on the audience’s continued love.’ ‘Housefull 5’ is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjit, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. The story and screenplay of the film are written by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also the producer. The film will be released in theatres on 6 June 2025.

Click on the link below to watch the teaser of the song ‘Qayamat’ from ‘Housefull 5’:

View Instagram Post 1: Teaser of Housefull 5's EXPLOSIVE Song 'Qayamat' Released!