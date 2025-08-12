Jolly LLB 3 Teaser: Prompts a riotous ‘kalesh’ like never before

Get ready for a double dose of drama, laughter, and courtroom chaos as Jolly LLB 3 brings two Jollys face-to-face for the very first time! Titled Jolly Vs Jolly, the much-awaited sequel promises comedy, chaos, and ‘kalesh’ like never before.

The teaser of Jolly LLB 3 is a riotous courtroom summons that promises not just one, but two Jollys – and twice the madness. Clocking in at 1 minute and 30 seconds, it’s a sharp, punchy glimpse into what’s shaping up to be the most outrageous legal face-off Bollywood has served in years.

We’re first reintroduced to Advocate Jagdish Tyagi a.k.a. Jolly from Meerut, played by the ever-effortless Arshad Warsi, who claims he’s a changed man. Enter his Kanpur counterpart, Jagadishwar Mishra, a.k.a. Jolly #2, played by Akshay Kumar, who crashes that redemption arc with a thundering courtroom objection. What follows is a no-holds-barred legal showdown filled with wit, one-upmanship, and verbal volleys that already have us grinning.

And we see Saurabh Shukla returning as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi. His comic timing has always been on the high-stakes. It’s always how he delivers his craft on the screen. You get the giggle knocking right from your belly.

Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, the film is backed by STAR STUDIO18 with co-producers Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda. With the Jolly LLB 3 Teaser out now, the countdown begins for a legal battle you won’t forget. Jolly LLB 3 hits cinemas on 19th September—mark your calendars!