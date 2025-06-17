Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in Trouble: Shoot Cancelled, Financial Crisis Hits Big-Budget Film

Akshay Kumar’s most awaited film ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is in big trouble. The shooting of this multi-starrer film of director Ahmed Khan is getting canceled repeatedly for the last few months, due to which the actors and their team are very upset.

Shooting is getting cancelled repeatedly. The film was announced in December 2023 and it stars many stars like Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Lara Dutta. But now the news is that in the last 6 months, the shooting dates were cancelled 2-3 times even after being finalised. The June schedule has also been stopped suddenly.

According to a source, “The actors were giving their dates to producer Firoz Nadiadwala, but right before the shoot, all the planning changed. Due to this, the actors’ time is getting wasted and they are suffering losses because they could have given their dates to some other project.”

Non-payment and changes in the script also became the reason. Around 60% of the film’s shooting has been completed, but 40% is still left. Many actors and their teams have not even received payment till now. Some actors have even left the film due to this, while others are still in love with the franchise.

Sanjay Dutt has distanced himself from ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. According to reports, he shot for about 15 days but then left the film due to dates and frequent changes in the script. He explained this to his friend Akshay Kumar and there is no resentment between the two.

Casting is becoming difficult to manage. There are more than 20 actors in the film, so managing the dates of all has become a big challenge. At the same time, the planning of this film is said to be very weak compared to films like ‘Housefull 5’.

Fans may have to wait a long time. Earlier this film was to be released in Christmas 2024, but now due to the delay in shooting, the release date of the film may also be extended. Fans may have to wait longer.

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ starred Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehendi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Rahul Dev, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, Inaammulhaq, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandom, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Vrihi Kodvara. Directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film was scheduled to release on 20th December.

