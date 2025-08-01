Soaked In Glam: Disha Patani’s 5 Hottest Wet Look Moments

Disha Patani is not just a Bollywood actress but also someone who never misses a chance to rock the internet with her bold and stunning avatar. Whether dressing up to grab the spotlight on the red carpet or slaying the summer fashion, she always gives her best, and today we take a look into her hottest wet look moments.

1) Yellow Bikini Look

Tanned in the sunny weather, Disha is raising the heat in a vibrant yellow bikini set. Walking in sunny weather on the sandy and refreshing beach, the actress looked too hot to handle. The vibrant yellow with her tanned skin and wet looks undoubtedly left the onlookers grasping for breath.



2) White Bikini Glam

Keeping it simple, Disha wore a white bikini set, flaunting her toned curves and beautiful shoulders. Stepping inside the sea and getting wet, the Bollywood star looks super hot. With this look, the actress recreated a filmy vibe, showcasing that she never fails to astonish fans.

3) Printed Green Bikini Wet Look

For this photo, Disha opted for something playful with the green printed bikini set. Adding a touch of sass, she wore a cropped top, making it a one-shoulder top, creating a sensual vibe. However, water falling on her like a song shooting and the wet surroundings added a glamour quotient, setting the internet ablaze.

4) Baby Pink Bikini

Soaked in clear water, Disha left the viewers mesmerized with her bold and hot looks. The actress wore a baby pink strapless bralette teamed with a matching bikini bottom. Like a mermaid, she enjoyed her time floating on the water. The actress always surprises fans with her boldness.

5) Maroon Bikini Look

Her hotness and style always grabs our attention and this time Disha wore a maroon bikini set yet again, flaunting her stunning figure. However, in the slow moments of life, the actress sat on the sandy beach playing with the waves and posing boldly in the golden hour, showcasing her irresistibly hot side.