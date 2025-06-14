Disha Patani Celebrates 33rd Birthday At Old Age Home

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took a beautiful initiative to make her 33rd birthday special and memorable. Instead of having a grand party like every year, this time Disha went to the old age home on her birthday and celebrated her special day with the elderly present there.

Disha also shared glimpses of her birthday celebration with fans on social media. In the pictures, she is seen smiling with a lot of cakes. Apart from this, she also shared pictures with her cute pet. But the most special was the old age home visit, where Disha spent time with the elderly, brought smiles on their faces and took their blessings from the heart.

Not only this, Disha also went to the temple on her special day and worshiped and took blessings from God.

Let us tell you that Disha Patani started her career in 2015 with the Telugu film ‘Loafer’. In 2016, she made her Bollywood debut with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. After this, she won the hearts of the audience with her acting in many films like ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, ‘Welcome to New York’, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Bharat’, ‘Mangal’, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Radhe’, ‘Yodha’.

Her special friend Mouni Roy also wished her a happy birthday in a special way on social media, calling her ‘bestmate’.

At present, this gesture of Disha has touched the hearts of her fans and her noble work is being appreciated a lot on social media.

