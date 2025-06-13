Today Friday, 13th June actress Disha Patani turns 33. On this occasion, her bestie Mouni Roy wished her Happy Birthday and shared a series of photos and videos.

While sharing pictures and videos Mouni wrote, “Happiest birthday to my mystifying, electrifying, most beautiful lil sis. My best mate & princepessa; love all characteristics & atoms that make you”.

“Thank you for bringing sunshine & sunnies into my life no matter what the weather is, for checking up on me every single day no matter which continent you are in and very casually being the greatest friend any girl can ask for. Life is definitely crazier with you in it.”

“Heheh. Pray god gives you everything that your hugely overthinking brain & deeply loving heart desires.
Here’s to the sister who is part goddess & 3/4 th a ninja warrior. love you more than you know @dishapatani”.

Disha in the industry is one of the actresses who is known for her fitness and for maintaining her figure.
Disha was born on 13 June 1992 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her studies at Bareilly. Her father works as a policeman and her mother is in the medical sector.

Disha started her career in 2015 with the Telugu film ‘Loafer’. Then in 2016 ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ debuted in bollywood.

After this, she appeared in ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, ‘Welcome To The Newyork’, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Bharat’, ‘Mangal’, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Yodha’, ‘Radhe’ and more.

We wish Disha Patani a very happy birthday!

