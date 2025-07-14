The Wives begins with a strong cast including Mouni Roy, Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, & More

National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar is once again ready to bridge the gap between society’s glamour and reality on screen. He has recently started shooting his 16th film, ‘The Wives, ‘ in Mumbai. This film is the result of Madhur’s thinking and research over the last four years, and it will once again show those aspects of society that are often left behind the scenes.

The film’s story focuses on those women hidden in the glamour world, who are often seen, but no one hears their voice. The film will bring out the secrets, struggles, and inner courage of the lives of those women who fight with their relationships, society, and themselves. Bhandarkar himself has said, “This film will be a bold, unapologetic look at the secrets, struggles, and resilience of women who are often seen but seldom heard.”

The star cast of ‘The Wives’ is quite interesting. Mouni Roy plays an important role in the film, and she has also shared pictures of the first day of the shoot on social media holding a clapboard. Mouni wrote in her post, “Day 1 on this new film…,” which confirms that the film is an important project for her, too.

Apart from this, strong actors like Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdev, Arjan Bajwa, Freddy Daruwala, and Mahir Pandhi will also be seen in the film. Rahul Bhatt is going to be seen in a very bold avatar, playing the role of a high-profile Bollywood personality. There is a possibility of depth and twist in his character, adding a tadka of thrill to the film’s story.

Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures are jointly producing the film. After the success of ‘India Lockdown,’ Madhur Bhandarkar has once again returned to content-driven cinema, and The Wives will add a new chapter in this direction.

The film’s release date has not been announced yet, but looking at the star cast and subject, it has already made headlines. It is expected that The Wives will also make the audience think like Madhur Bhandarkar’s previous films.

Keep The Wives on your watchlist if you are also a fan of films like Fashion, Page 3, or Heroine. This film will tell the stories of women that have been untold until now.

