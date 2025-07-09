Mouni Roy Begins Shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Bold Drama ‘The Wives’

Mouni Roy begins shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar’s new film ‘The Wives’, shares first day photo. Famous director Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for powerful films like ‘Fashion’ and ‘Heroine’, has now started work on his new film ‘The Wives’. The first day of shooting of this film started recently and actress Mouni Roy gave this information on social media.

Mouni shared a picture from the film set with director Madhur Bhandarkar and wrote, “Day 1 on this new film I’m truly excited about, grateful to be creating with the maestro himself @imbhandarkar. Thrilled for the journey ahead.”

It is clear from her post that she is very excited about this project.

Apart from Mouni Roy, Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruwala will also be seen in the film ‘The Wives’. This film will try to show the no truth behind the glamorous world of Bollywood, a world where women are visible but their voices often remain unheard.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar said about the film, “Through this film, I want to remove another layer of glamour and show what truth is hidden behind it. This film will show the real struggle, secrets and strength of women boldly and without any hesitation.”

This film is being produced jointly by Madhur Bhandarkar and Pranav Jain. Pranav Jain also said about this collaboration, “It is very exciting to work with Madhur Sir again. He presents stories in a very thought-provoking way. ‘The Wives’ will be an eye-opening film and I am glad that I am a part of it.”

The release date of the film has not been announced yet, but it is being produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P.J. Motion Pictures.

