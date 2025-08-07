Exes Bump Into Each Other! Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Twin in Black at ‘Salakaar’ Premiere

At the premiere of Mouni Roy’s new political thriller web series Salakaar, former couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made heads turn with their twinning black outfits and cordial vibes.

The premiere event of Mouni Roy’s new political thriller web series Salakaar was as much in the news as the show itself, the ‘sudden meeting’ of Bollywood’s old ex-couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. The two not only attended the same event, but also twinned in black outfits, and this sight did not go unnoticed by the cameras!

While Mouni Roy exuded classic elegance in a retro floral-printed saree, her best friend Disha Patani grabbed everyone’s attention with her bold look. Disha wore a black shirt and distressed micro denim shorts, which made her look very glamorous. Her look was completed with black boots, a brown belt, and a stylish crossbody bag.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff‘s look was simple but classy. He wore a black sheer shirt, formal pants, and aviator sunglasses, which added to his style.

Although the two did not enter together, the twinning outfits immediately caught everyone’s attention. Rumours of their relationship have been in the headlines before. According to reports, their breakup happened in the middle of 2022. But despite this, Disha’s relationship with Tiger’s family is still very good.

Salakaar, inspired by the life of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, will stream on JioHotstar from August 8. It stars Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia in the lead roles, and Mukesh Rishi will also play an important role.

Disha and Tiger maintained distance from each other at the event, but their calm and cordial style clarified their professionalism and maturity.

