Chiranjeevi’s New Song with Mouni Roy Sparks Excitement

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently engaged in two significant film projects: Vishwambhara and another film directed by Anil Ravipudi. Among these, Vishwambhara has captured attention once more for a special song featuring Chiranjeevi alongside Bollywood actress Mouni Roy.

The song, which was recently shot and choreographed by Ganesh Master, has Mouni Roy sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses on her Instagram. In her post, she expressed heartfelt gratitude, writing, “Dancing beside you for the last few days has been an honour, Chiranjeevi sir. You’re not only a legendary actor but also a truly wonderful human being. I felt immense warmth and respect throughout. Thank you for the unforgettable experience, the kindness, and the best biriyani ever. We love you.”

Mouni also expressed her thanks to Ganesh Master for his guidance and commended the entire team for their support and collaboration. With the shoot now wrapped up, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the song by director Vassishta Mallidi and the Vishwambhara team.

The film features Trisha and Ashika Ranganath as the leading ladies and is produced by UV Creations. The cast also includes Unal Kapoor, Ramya Pasupaleti, Esha Chawla, and Ashrita Vemuganti Nanduri. Adding to the excitement around the project, music is composed by Oscar-winning maestro MM Keeravaani.