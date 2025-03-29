Tamannaah Bhatia or Disha Patani: Who Looks Glamorous In Crystal Embellished Outfits?

In the world of fashion, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani are names who have never ceased to impress fans with their fashion. When it comes to dazzling fashion, they always bring something new. Yet again, both of them were spotted donning stunning crystal-embellished outfits, debating fans who looked glamorous in the sparkling fit.

Tamannaah is exuding confidence and grace, donning her style in a black pantsuit. She wore a black bralette with a white and gold crystal-embellished corset armor accentuating her curves. The intricate embellishments elevate her basic pantsuit look, creating a masterpiece with simplicity. She teamed her look with a high waist-black bottoms and with a cropped jacket, serving bossy vibes. However, her open hairstyle with smokey eyes, pink cheeks, and nude pink lips adds a wow factor.

On the other hand, Disha Patani picked a top and skirt, unlike Tamannaah. She wore a strapless corset made with Rhinestones that looked like precious crystals. However, the strapless pattern added a bold statement, which the actress draped beautifully to define her hourglass figure. The matching gray figure-hugging skirt made the actress look like a mermaid. With her open hairstyle and minimalistic makeup, giving the actress a natural touch, she created a sight-to-behold glam.

Comparing Tamannaah and Disha, we cannot choose anyone as both the diva rocked their look in crystals, adding a glamour quotient to their latest looks. However, who do you think looked glamorous in crystals?