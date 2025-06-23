Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh are Dating? Reports

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia‘s relationship is now a thing of the past. The love story of the two started on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and they made their relationship public in June 2023. However, now there are reports that the two have broken up. According to sources, while Tamannaah wanted to give their relationship a permanent turn, Vijay currently wants to focus on his career.

Now Vijay Verma is once again in the headlines but this time the reason is actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. If reports are to be believed, Vijay and Fatima have grown closer while working together on the sets of Ul Jalool Ishq, and now the news of the two dating has become a topic of discussion in the industry. Although the two have not yet made any official confirmation about their relationship, if insiders are to be believed, the two are often seen spending time with each other.

Ul Jalool Ishq is a digital project in which Fatima will be seen in the lead role along with Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi and Vijay Varma. The project is being produced by famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra and directed by Hawaizaada fame Vibhu Puri. The special thing is that through this film, the duo of Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj are going to work together once again.

Now it remains to be seen whether Vijay and Fatima will make their relationship public or leave it as just rumours. But one thing is for sure the on-screen and off-screen chemistry of the two has increased the interest of the fans.

