Tamannaah Bhatia Talks About Awkward Dating Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the few stars who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and the South film industry. With her rising fame, she has often been the subject of gossip and rumours. However, nothing has garnered public attention quite like the speculation linking her to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Pakistani player Abdul Razzaq. Recently, the ‘Baahubali’ actress has addressed these rumours, putting the false stories to rest.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Tamannaah firmly denied the dating buzz surrounding her and Virat Kohli. She shared, “I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki na unse mili hun (I haven’t spoken to him, nor have I met him).”

Tamannaah also took a light-hearted approach to the strange rumours of a secret marriage to Abdul Razzaq. These whispers began after the two were spotted at a jewellery store, leading many to assume they were a couple. She joked, “Mazaak Mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. Yaa, According to the Internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq.” Looking straight at the camera, the ‘Lust Stories 2’ actress added with a smile, “I’m sorry sir (Abdul Razzaq), Aapke do-teen bachhe hain, I don’t know what your life is!”

Despite the humour, Tamannaah admitted that the rumours were quite embarrassing to deal with. “It was so embarrassing,” she said. She elaborated, “It’s very awkward when there’s no connection at all, and people still create one. But there’s nothing you can do. It takes time to accept that you can’t do anything about it. People will think whatever they want to think. You can’t sit and control everyone.”

Currently single, Tamannaah was reportedly last in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma. The couple began dating after meeting on the sets of Netflix’s ‘Lust Stories 2’ and made their relationship official in 2023 around the time of the anthology’s release. However, it seems they have parted ways for reasons not disclosed publicly. Despite the breakup, Tamannaah and Vijay are said to maintain a friendly bond.

On the professional front, Tamannaah is busy with multiple film projects in various languages, including the Hindi folk thriller ‘VVAN – Force Of The Forrest.’