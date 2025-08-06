Manish Malhotra has delighted his followers by sharing stunning Instagram photos of the talented actress Tamannaah Bhatia. In these captivating images, Tamannaah shines in Malhotra’s exquisite creations, specifically wearing a beautiful butter yellow textured gown from the special Inaya collection for 2025/26.
Tamannaah radiates timeless elegance as she poses in a flowing pastel yellow off-shoulder gown, embellished with delicate silver details. The gown features a dramatic thigh-high slit that adds an alluring touch to her look. Her soft waves and dewy makeup enhance her natural beauty, while a regal setting complete with vintage furniture and warm lighting provides the perfect backdrop. This combination allows Tamannaah to effortlessly blend old-Hollywood glamour with contemporary sophistication, making her a vision of style and grace.
Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike will surely remember this stunning portrayal as a highlight of Malhotra’s celebrated design aesthetic.