Manish Malhotra’s Stunning Gown Elevates Tamannaah’s Style

Manish Malhotra has delighted his followers by sharing stunning Instagram photos of the talented actress Tamannaah Bhatia. In these captivating images, Tamannaah shines in Malhotra’s exquisite creations, specifically wearing a beautiful butter yellow textured gown from the special Inaya collection for 2025/26.

Tamannaah radiates timeless elegance as she poses in a flowing pastel yellow off-shoulder gown, embellished with delicate silver details. The gown features a dramatic thigh-high slit that adds an alluring touch to her look. Her soft waves and dewy makeup enhance her natural beauty, while a regal setting complete with vintage furniture and warm lighting provides the perfect backdrop. This combination allows Tamannaah to effortlessly blend old-Hollywood glamour with contemporary sophistication, making her a vision of style and grace.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike will surely remember this stunning portrayal as a highlight of Malhotra’s celebrated design aesthetic.