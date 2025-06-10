Tamannaah Bhatia Begins Shooting For ‘Vvan’ With Sidharth Malhotra

While the ongoing social media dispute between Ekta Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap made headlines, on the other hand, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has given some great news to her fans. She gave information about the start of the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Vvan’.

Tamannaah shared a picture on her social media, in which a poster is seen on which it is written, “To Vvan Set” i.e. she was given clear instructions to reach the set of ‘Vvan’ directly. Through this picture, Tamannaah told her fans that the shooting of the film has now officially started.

In this film, she will share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is being made under her banner Balaji Telefilms.

‘Vvan’ is based on an interesting story that revolves around a cursed forest. Although the characters of Tamannaah and Sidharth have not been revealed yet, it is being said that the film will have a tremendous tadka of thrill, suspense and mystery.

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra had also shared a photo with the clapboard of Vvan on his social media.

This is a double happy occasion for the fans as the pair of Tamannaah and Sidharth is going to be seen on the big screen for the first time, and the theme of the film is also quite unique. ‘Vvan’ will be released in theatres on 15 May 2026.

Tamannaah’s fans are now eagerly waiting to see how she will appear in this mysterious forest story film!

