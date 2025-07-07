Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah gets married again in a dreamy white wedding

Anurag Kashyap‘s daughter and social media influencer Aaliyah Kashyap has once again married her husband Shane Gregoire. After marrying according to Hindu rituals in December 2024, now in June 2025, the couple celebrated their love again by having a Christian wedding.

Aaliyah has shared pictures of this very beautiful wedding on her Instagram, in which she is seen in a dreamy white gown. The lacework, sweetheart neckline and sleeveless design in the gown made her a fairytale bride. Aaliyah completed her look with matching lace gloves, diamond jewellery and soft nude makeup.

On the other hand, Shane looked very handsome in a classic black pantsuit, white shirt and black bow-tie. His shirt also had a white pocket square and a baby’s breath flower in the buttonhole. The two lovingly posed for pictures, smiling into each other’s eyes, and Alia wrote in the caption, “We got married again.”

Alia also shared her post-wedding reception look, in which she wore a short white dress. In this look too, she retained her wedding day gloves and jewellery and looked very happy in the pictures.

Earlier in December 2024, Alia and Shane had a beautiful Indian wedding. Alia chose a pastel pink lehenga instead of the traditional red lehenga, in which everyone liked her modern bride look very much. Shane also attended the wedding in a completely desi style wearing a sherwani and turban.

This wedding of Alia and Shane, which connects two cultures, is now trending a lot on social media.

