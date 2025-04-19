Anurag Kashyap Shares Apology Amid Online Threats Following Remarks on Brahmins and CBFC

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued an apology following the backlash over his recent remarks related to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Brahmin community. The controversy stems from comments he made while supporting the film Phule, which faced delays and edits after CBFC suggested changes. The situation escalated when Kashyap’s social media posts attracted criticism, eventually leading to threats directed at his family.

In a post shared on Instagram, Kashyap said his family, friends, and colleagues were receiving rape and death threats. He clarified that while he stood by his overall message, he regretted a particular line that had been removed from its original context and led to widespread outrage. The filmmaker stated that his apology was not for the entire post but for the unintended consequences it triggered.

He expressed that while he is willing to face criticism for his views, those close to him should not be dragged into the matter. Kashyap urged those offended to direct their anger toward him alone. He also made a pointed appeal asking people to refrain from targeting women, referencing cultural values found in scriptures.

The controversy was further fueled when a comment made by Kashyap in response to an online user resurfaced. His words were seen by many as offensive, leading to a complaint being filed by a legal advocate in Mumbai. The complaint called for law enforcement to act in the interest of public order and requested an FIR.

Meanwhile, Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, was delayed after CBFC ordered multiple changes to its content. The film, now set to release on April 25, is based on the lives of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule and their role in confronting caste oppression and gender inequality. The film’s director, Ananth Mahadevan, has confirmed compliance with the required modifications.