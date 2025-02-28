Anurag Kashyap continues his acting spree; joins Mrunal Thakur & Adivi Sesh in ‘Dacoit’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to take on a new acting role in the bilingual action drama Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha. The film, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is being shot in both Hindi and Telugu.

Kashyap will portray a police officer known for his sharp intellect and dry wit. His character follows the principles of the Hindu deity Ayyappa and has no patience for corruption. The film’s makers describe him as someone who balances his duties with a firm moral code.

The story revolves around a convict seeking revenge on a former lover who deceived him. His pursuit of retribution sets off a chain of events filled with conflict and emotion. The filmmakers recently released a new poster, further fueling anticipation for the film’s release.

Speaking about his role, Kashyap shared that playing an officer devoted to Ayyappa is both an engaging and demanding experience. He finds the challenge of balancing duty with personal beliefs particularly compelling. He also noted that bringing the same intensity to both Hindi and Telugu versions requires careful effort, making the process even more exciting for him.

Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha is expected to deliver an intense narrative woven with themes of love, betrayal, and vengeance. The dual-language production aims to connect with a wider audience while maintaining the same impact in both versions. With Kashyap’s addition to the cast, the film promises to bring an intriguing dynamic to its action-packed storyline.