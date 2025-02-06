Anurag Kashyap reveals why isn’t he a producer anymore

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his decision to move away from producing, admitting that he realized he was not suited for the role. He shared that while he had been involved in various aspects of filmmaking, producing was not his strength.

Kashyap explained that he saw himself more as an enabler rather than a producer. He stated that he was good at bringing people together, facilitating discussions, and connecting the right individuals, but the responsibilities that came with producing were not something he handled well. He admitted that when problems arose, he would often look for others to blame instead of taking full accountability. With time, he came to understand that since his name was associated with a project, he should have been the one to take responsibility, but he was not doing that. This realization led him to conclude that producing was not the right fit for him.

He further shared that it took him years to accept that he was not effective as a producer. While he could contribute as a creative producer or be part of a production team, taking on the entire responsibility was not something he wanted to do. Kashyap emphasized that if someone is part of a company but not actively involved in its operations, they should reconsider their role.

Now, he focuses only on what he enjoys—directing, acting, and writing. He expressed happiness in stepping away from producing and doing what he truly loves.