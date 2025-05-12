Disha Patani Sizzles in Saree Look with Smokey Glam

Known for turning up the heat with every look, she added a touch of old-world charm to her signature bold style this time.

The vibrant orange saree, with golden embroidery accents, was radiant and regal. Richly detailed yet tastefully done, the embroidery ran subtly across the borders, allowing the saree’s natural flow and color to shine through. She draped it in a low-slung style from the waist, creating a sensuous silhouette, and carried the pallu one-sided from the front — adding grace and structure to the look.

The real showstopper was the blouse—a golden full-sleeved number heavily embroidered along the sleeves and borders. The deep neckline added a daring element, bringing that signature Disha Patani boldness to an otherwise classic ensemble. The intricate golden threadwork shimmered beautifully against the orange, giving her the perfect festive glow.

Her beauty look leaned into intensity with a modern twist. Disha Patani chose to go with soft, smokey black eyes, giving her gaze a bold, dramatic depth. The dark shadow blended seamlessly, lifting her overall look into sultry territory without overpowering the outfit. Peachy tones on the lips and cheeks added softness and warmth, balancing the bold eyes with a fresh, glowing touch.

Disha styled her hair in soft curls with a side part, which framed her face beautifully and added volume and texture. The loose, flowing waves added a romantic softness to the structured embroidery, keeping the whole vibe effortlessly elegant.

With no heavy jewelry distracting from the intricacy of her outfit, Disha Patani let the saree and her natural charm do all the talking. The result? A look that was traditional, glamorous, and unapologetically fierce.

This ensemble proves that when it comes to ethnic glam, Disha Patani knows exactly how to push the envelope while keeping things classy. Whether you’re heading to a wedding or a high-profile event, this look is the perfect inspiration for combining elegance, boldness, and beauty in one drape.