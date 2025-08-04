Disha Patani’s Hot Dance Take On ‘Jiya Jale’ Song Disappoints Fans: “The Track Has Been Misused”

Bollywood sensation Disha Patani has set the internet buzzing with her latest bold and sensuous dance moves on the iconic song Jiya Jale, which was originally picturised by the gorgeous Preity Zinta in the film Dil Se. However, Disha’s hot dance take on the classic song left netizens disappointed, who expressed their opinions in the comments section.

In the latest video shared on her Instagram, Disha is seen performing on Jiya Jale. Wearing a black sports bralette and shorts, the actress began with her sensuous dance. As the video proceeded, Disha took the hotness bar to another level with her hot moves. She performed with her trainer, and though her moves were super attractive, fans were disappointed as Disha’s moves didn’t match with her classic lyrics of the song and the song’s grace.

Expressing their disappointment, a user emphasized that the song has been misused, “Am I the only one who feels the track has been misused?”

The second expressed his disappointment, “Why m i feeling embarassng to watch these moves on this song”

The third commented, “dance doesn’t do justice to this song.”

The fourth praised the choreography but criticized the mix-up and said, “The choreography is fire but I’m extremely disappointed you paired a beautiful, classic song with those dance moves”

Watch here-

Jiya Jale is one of the iconic songs from 1998 by the legendary late Lata Mangeshkar and M.G. Sreekumar. The song is from the album Gulzar and from the movie Dil Se, starring Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan.