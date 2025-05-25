Disha Patani Breaks The Internet With Her Stunning Bikini Look – See Pics

Disha Patani, the talented and popular Bollywood beauty, never misses a chance to create a buzz in the headlines, especially with her bold, risky and unapologetically stylish appearances. However, this time, the actress has broken the internet with her sizzling hot look that has left fans in a frenzy. The actress wore a bikini and looked stunning as always.

The Bollywood diva is currently enjoying her time on her tropical vacation. Disha picked a breezy and sunny beach for her summer chill, and she raised the temperature with her look. The actress wore a lime green bikini that looked super stunning, leaving the onlookers gasping for breath. Wearing a bold bikini, Disha proves she can do anything.

Leaving her hair open, Disha fearlessly embraced her hourglass figure in the bikini look. With wavy blue water and sand in the backdrop, the actress shined like a day of sunshine. In the striking moments, Disha showcased her unfiltered side, treating her fans with something unexpected.

With her bold bikini style, Disha showcases her determination to break stereotypes and create buzz whenever she styles herself. Her Instagram feed is all about her bold and beautiful looks, proving her a true queen.

Disha Patani will next appear in the film Welcome to the Jungle which will release in November 2025. Besides that she has appeared in films like M. S Dhoni – The Untold Story, and others.