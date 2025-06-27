Box Office Update: Housefull 5 Day 22 Collection and Occupancy Report

‘Housefull 5’ had a great start at the box office since its release and in the first three weeks, the film has earned around 180.70 crores. But now the pace of the film has slowed down.

According to Sacnilk, on the third Friday which is on the 22nd day, the film earned only 0.05 crores, which is a big drop compared to the previous day’s 0.90 crores. Not only this, on June 27, 2025, the Hindi occupancy of the film was also only 6.46%, which shows that the audience’s interest has now shifted from the film.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this multi-starrer film featured veteran actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff along with many other faces. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s film was initially in the news due to its big starcast and the brand value of the comedy franchise.

However, it is now clear that the film’s theatrical run is almost on the verge of ending. Even in the theatres where the film is running, the number of viewers has reduced considerably.

The box office collection of the film may fall further in the next few days.

Now it remains to be seen how much hold this film can gain through digital release.

