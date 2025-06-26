Housefull 5 Box Office Day 21: Comedy Film Slowly Loses Audience in Third Week

Housefull 5, full of comedy and star power, performed brilliantly at the box office in its initial weeks. The film has earned a total of 179.73 crores in 20 days, which makes it one of the hit films of the year. But now the pace of the film seems to be slowing down.

According to Sacnilk, on the 21st day i.e. the third Thursday, the film earned only 0.09 crores, which is much less than the 0.98 crores of the previous day. On this day, the Hindi occupancy of the film was only 6.64%, in which only the morning shows saw viewers. Afternoon, evening and night shows remained almost empty.

‘Housefull 5’ is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The cast of the film is no less than a multi-star blockbuster, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, and many big actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, and comic stars Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Nikitin Dheer are also in the film.

The film has seen a huge drop in its earnings in the third week, and in such a situation, it will have to resort to strong promotion or a weekend to survive in the fourth week.

Although the overall collection of the film has been good, it will now be interesting to see whether ‘Housefull 5’ will be able to enter the ₹ 200 crore club or not.

