Housefull 5 Review: Tasteless Comedy Concoction

Housefull 5 is a 2025 Hindi comedy-thriller film directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Feruzhi Khan. The film is the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise and has a stellar cast, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakri and many more.

But the question is, what did they do with such a huge star cast?

The punchlines and dialogues are so boring that at one point you feel like laughing at yourself wondering why you bought the ticket.

Talking about the songs, only the song ‘Laal Pari’ is a little catchy, all the other songs are instantly forgettable.

The track shown in the film, “Iski Biwi Uske Saath Aur Uski Biwi Is Wale Ke Saath”, seems less of a comedy and more of a cheap concept. What kind of message does the film want to give? It does not seem funny at all, rather it is annoying.

The talent of actors like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh, and Johnny Lever who have great comic timing, has been completely wasted. There is not a single scene that can properly show the ability of these three.

Many times filmmakers show deleted scenes or a different ending after the theatrical release, which can be interesting for the fans. But even if this is done in this film, it can backfire because the killer is identified at the end. And the audience will have to watch the entire film twice to feel the impact of both endings, which will be equivalent to punishment in the case of this film.

After watching this film, it becomes clear why there is a lack of audience in the theatres. When such films are made that make fun of the understanding and taste of the audience, people will choose the OTT route.

‘Housefull 5’ is a very confused, tired, and timeless film. This film completely proves the saying that the name is big, the philosophy is weak.

Rating: 2.5/5

Recommendation: Don’t watch the film, the trailer itself is enough!