‘Thug Life’ Faces Hindi Showdown: Will Kamal Haasan’s Film Survive the ‘Housefull 5’ Storm?

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s most awaited gangster drama film ‘Thug Life’ is going to release in theaters on June 5. But a big concern has come up regarding the Hindi version of this film. According to reports, 80% of the Hindi shows of Thug Life will be reduced from June 6, that is, the very next day of release, because Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Housefull 5’ is releasing on the same day.

‘Thug Life’ will get only one-day free run in the Hindi market

There are a lot of expectations from this film associated with the names of giants like Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, but it is getting only a one-day free run in the Hindi belt. From June 6, most of the screens in multiplex chains are being given to ‘Housefull 5’. In such a situation, if the film does not get a tremendous response and the ‘masterpiece’ tag on the first day, then this film can be considered almost over in the Hindi market on Friday itself.

‘Thug Life’ is a Tamil-language gangster action-drama film, directed by Mani Ratnam he has written the script along with Kamal Haasan. This film marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 37 years, whose last film was, ‘Nayakan’ (1987), which is still considered a classic.

Many actors like Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Baburaj and Joju George are part of this film.

On the other hand, ‘Housefull 5’, releasing on June 6, is a high-voltage comedy-thriller, which is the fifth instalment of this franchise. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

This time the cast of the film is even more grand, Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and many other stars like Sandhya Sharma will be seen in the film.

Now the question is whether ‘Thug Life’ will be able to show enough strength on its opening day to keep the Hindi audience engaged. If the film is critically and publicly appreciated, then the theatre owners can retain it even after reducing the shows. But if the film turns out to be average, then it may be out of the race on the very first day in Hindi.

Now it will be interesting to see whether ‘Thug Life’ releasing on June 5 will be able to create history, or will be swept away by the storm of ‘Housefull 5’ releasing on June 6.

Both films have big names attached to them and big expectations, but the competition in the Hindi market is going to be very tough.

