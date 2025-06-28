Housefull 5 Day 23 Box Office: Slows Down in Fourth Weekend

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 5 earned slowly at the box office on the 23rd day. According to Sacnilk, on Saturday, 28 June 2025, the film did a business of around 0.10 crore. With this, the total India net collection of the film has now reached 181.07 crore.

The film earned 12.55 crore in the third week, which shows a decline of 69.28% compared to the previous weeks. On the 22nd day that is the fourth Friday, the film earned 0.32 crores, while on the 23rd day, the earnings fell further. The Hindi occupancy of the film was 10.17% on Saturday.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is made under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This film is the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise and has a tremendous star cast.

The film stars seasoned actors like Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, and Chunky Pandey. Also, many stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Johnny Lever have added a tadka of humour and glamour to the film.

The film had performed brilliantly in the initial weeks, but now its collection is gradually declining. It will be interesting to see in the coming days whether Housefull 5 will be able to reach the 200 crore club or not.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates related to the Box office.