Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 13: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu—Part 1: Sword vs Spirit grossed around 82.55 crore till the twelfth day, released across all languages in India. On Tuesday, the 13th day of August 5th, the film collected 0.14 crore. Worldwide, it grossed 109.32 crore, and India grossed 95.07 crore, overseas the film grossed 14.25 crores. This data is according to Sacnilk.com.

After earning big on the starting days, the film’s pace slowed, but it grew at the box office over the weekend and continues to.

This period action drama film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by Mega Surya Productions. Along with Pawan Kalyan, actors Nidhi Agarwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Jishnu Sengupta, Sunil Verma, and Sathyaraj play important roles in the film.

Veera Mallu was an Indian warrior who first rebelled against the Mughal Empire. This is not just the story of a bandit, but the beginning of a revolution. Born in the Mughal era, Veera Mallu grew up in the shadow of injustice and oppression since childhood. The brutality of Mughal generals, the atrocities on the people, and the hunger for power ignited a spark inside him-the spark of rebellion. There comes a time when he sets out on his mission to steal the ‘Kohinoor Diamond’, which was considered the symbol of the power of the Mughal Empire. But this theft was not just for wealth; it was the beginning of breaking the symbols of power. Veera Mallu is no longer a bandit, but a revolutionary. Whose aim is not just to take revenge, but to show the path of freedom to an entire generation. In the eyes of the Mughals, he was a criminal, but in the eyes of the public, he was hope.

This nearly three-hour film is praised for its visual scale, grand sets, and Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence. MM Keeravani’s music also supports the film, but many critics and audiences have also expressed displeasure over its story, slow pace, and lack of emotional connection. Audience response to VFX has also been mixed.

This is Pawan Kalyan’s biggest release after his last film, Bro, and fans have high expectations from this film. The film can soon join the 100 crore club.

