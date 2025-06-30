Silaa First Poster Drops! Harshvardhan Rane-Sadia Khateeb’s Film To Begin Shooting Shortly

Finally, Omung Kumar has officially announced Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb’s upcoming film Silaa. The romantic action drama also stars Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra. The maker also shared the first poster of the film with the start date of the shooting. The first poster has built up the anticipation, and you must check it out.

Filmmaker Omung, on his Instagram handle, posted the first motion poster of Silaa, which looks electrifying. The poster shows Harshvardhan Rane hugging Sadia Khateeb from the back, both bleeding severely, and the fire around them just adds more intensity, allowing this picture to speak. Also, the dramatic yet emotional scene hints at what’s stored for the viewers.

Harshvardhan Rane pairs with Sadia Khateeb for the first time in a romantic action drama film, Silaa. The film will be directed by Omung Kumar. This film is presented by Z Studio and produced by ‘Blue Lotus Pictures’ and ‘Stark Entertainment.’ The release date of the film is yet to be revealed; however, the shooting of the film will begin tomorrow, i.e. 1st July 2025.

View Instagram Post 1: Silaa First Poster Drops! Harshvardhan Rane-Sadia Khateeb's Film To Begin Shooting Shortly

Sharing all the details and building anticipation, Omung wrote, “The wait ends here. Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption. Lead actor #HarshvardhanRane & #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love-story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar. Shoot begins Tomorrow.”

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra is also part of the show. He will be playing the negative lead in the film, and it will be interesting to see him on the big screen.