Sanam Teri Kasam Fame Mawra Hocane Makes Special Request – Here’s What She Wants!

The phrase that hard work always pays off comes true in the case of the re-released film Sanam Teri Kasam. Though the film didn’t receive much recognition at the box office in 2016, the audience made sure to give the due credit with the re-release of the film. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer has no collected three times more than the lifetime collection of the film at 26.50 crores in just one week. With the ongoing craze, several stars appreciated the actors, including Vidya Balan and Anil Kapoor. Now, the female lead of the film, Mawra Hocane, has made a special request from the makers of the film after witnessing the success and buzz.

Newly married Mawra shared a story posted by Umair Mirza, who uploaded a clip from the theater featuring Mawra and Harshvardhan’s intense scene. The user revealed that the whole theater sang the song Tera Chehra, “When the whole theater is singing this song together. Dammm this Feeling.”

The user also highlighted that in Pakistan, Erodagan is winning while Modi is winning in the USA, but in India, Mawra is winning, “ERODAGAN IN PAKISTAN MODI IN USA BUT ITS MAWRA IN INDIA WHO IS WINNING IT BIG TIME!” At the same time he asked to re-release the film in Pakistan and he is sure it will cross 100 crore: “THEY SHOULD RELEASE IT IN PAKISTAN TOO SERIOSULY.. CINEMA IS DEAD HERE.”

Re-sharing the story, Mawra indirectly requested the makers to release the film in Pakistan. Undoubtedly, the love and attention Mawra and Harshvardhan are getting are worth it.

Sanam Teri Kasam has created history by collecting more than thrice of the lifetime collection of the film in just a week, with box office collection of 26.50 crores.