Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa Wrap Up ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Shoot; Turns Into ACCIDENTAL FIRE Scare

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are playing the lead roles in this film. The shooting of the film ended in Chandigarh, where a grand celebration was also held on the set. On this occasion, the whole team celebrated with fireworks and special decorations.

Harshvardhan Rane wrote on social media after the wrap-up of the shoot, “Thanks to all the deewanas and deewanis…”

However, a unique accident also happened during this celebration. Suddenly a large cluster of helium balloons burst in the middle of the party, which was just 8-9 feet behind the crew. Thankfully, no one was injured in this accident.

Harshvardhan himself shared this video and wrote, “You know God is on your film’s side when a mishap doesn’t touch you. Thankfully everyone was safe today early morning when the whole crew shot 5 night shifts in a row and was celebrating the #Wrap of ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ when a huge bunch of helium balloons burst 8-9 feet behind us! Accidents and hiccups chose to keep distance from us as the guardian angels chose us and this film.”

The story of the film is based on a tragic love story in which the depths of love, passion and heartbreak are shown. Sonam Bajwa will be seen opposite Harshvardhan in this film. On May 27, the poster of the film was also released, which showed the chemistry of both and the intensity of the film.

Apart from shooting for this film, Harshvardhan Rane is also working on his upcoming projects. He recently said that he will also take the Psychology Honours exam, do wildlife photography and prepare for his next film directed by Omung Kumar. Karan Veer Mehra and Sadia Khatib will also be seen in this film.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra this year i.e. on 2 October 2025. The film will clash with Kantara Chapter 1 (Rishabh Shetty) and Ikkis (Shriram Raghavan) at the box office.

The producers of the film are Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur and Captain Rahul Bali, while Rahat Shah Kazmi has taken over the responsibility of co-producer.

