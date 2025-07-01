Harshvardhan Rane-Sadia Khateeb Starrer Titled ‘Silaa’; Karan Veer Mehra Turns Villain For Omung Kumar’s Next

The name of filmmaker Omung Kumar’s next film has now been revealed, ‘Silaa’. It is a romantic-action film, in which Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb will be seen in the lead roles. Karan Veer Mehra is playing the villain in the film. The special thing is that after winning Bigg Boss 18, Karan is now making a new beginning in his acting career with this film.

The first poster of the film was released on Monday, in which Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb are seen holding each other in a blood-soaked and injured condition. The burning fire in the background and intense expressions clearly describe the tone of this film. Filmmaker shared the poster and wrote, “The wait ends here. Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption. Lead actors #HarshvardhanRane & #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar. The shoot begins Tomorrow.”

Omung Kumar, who is famous for biopics like ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘Sarabjit’, is this time bringing a love story in which action, emotion and the depth of deception will be seen. The shooting of the film is going to start on July 1.

Karan Veer Mehra will be seen in a negative character in the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​​​confirmed this by sharing information on social media. At the same time, Karan also made an emotional post on the occasion of his mother’s 70th birthday and said that the shooting of the film is starting from the next day.

“It’s her 70th birthday and also my 1st day on my film set which starts shoot tomorrow, so I couldn’t be with her to celebrate lavishly, but I promise to make it up to you mommy love,” Karan wrote.

Singer and internet sensation Ipsitaa is making her acting debut with this film. The film is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment and Innovation India.

The film is produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur and Captain Rahul Bali. Rahat Shah Kazmi is the co-producer of the film.

‘Silaa’ is going to be a story in which the innocence of love, the intensity of pain and the fire of revenge all blend together to create a hauntingly beautiful cinematic experience.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!