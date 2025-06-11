Sonam Bajwa Glows in Peachy Shine

Sonam Bajwa’s latest look effortlessly blends understated glamour with modern sophistication. She chose a peach-colored bodycon dress that subtly shimmers with a vertical shiny design running throughout, adding dimension and elegance to the sleek silhouette. The dress’s U-neck cut enhances the neckline gracefully, making the overall outfit both flattering and stylish.

Her hair was parted neatly in the middle and left open, flowing naturally to frame her face with softness and ease. This simple hairstyle complemented the dress’s delicate shine, maintaining balance without overwhelming the look.

Sonam Bajwa’s makeup featured soft, feminine tones that complemented the warm peach shade of her dress. Pink eyeshadow added a gentle pop of color to her eyes, while her lips glistened with a subtle gloss, bringing a fresh and youthful glow to her face.

Adding a touch of chic detail, Sonam accessorized with a silver belt watch, which not only accentuated her waist but also introduced a sleek metallic element to the ensemble. This practical yet fashionable accessory enhanced the overall polished and contemporary vibe of her outfit.

Sonam Bajwa’s look is a perfect example of how simplicity and shimmer can coexist beautifully. The combination of the peach hue, shiny vertical details, and soft pink makeup creates an effortlessly radiant appearance that is both elegant and approachable. Whether for a casual outing or a special event, this look proves that subtle sparkle paired with minimalist styling can make a powerful fashion statement.