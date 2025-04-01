Sonam Bajwa & Pooja Hegde Add Cuteness Twist In Their Bold Looks – See How

When it comes to fashion, Sonam Bajwa and Pooja Hegde never miss a chance to win hearts with their choices. However, this time, both stars have left us spellbound with their unique twists, turning their bold glam into a cuteness-overloaded appearance. Let’s not wait any longer—check out below.

Sonam Bajwa is a well-known Punjabi actress who is stealing the spotlight with her bold yet chic style in recent photos. She wore a white gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit raising temperature. Posing in the darkness, she embraced her bold side, sitting on the floor and flaunting her toned thighs. However, the pet dog looking into Sonam’s eyes made this sizzling hot look turn into a cute moment, highlighting a bond between a dog and its owner.

On the other hand, the South diva Pooja Hegde picked up a black, white, and blue checkered mini dress featuring sleeveless hands that fall from her shoulders. However, the bold, deep neckline looked jaw-dropping. In the bold and pretty vintage-style attire, the actress added her own touch with her bun hairstyle and minimal makeup. But it was her expressions and reactions like a baby that made these pictures super cute.

Sonam Bajwa and Pooja Hegde are known for creating headlines. From bold red carpet looks to day-out glam, both divas always put their best foot forward, turning into true style icons.