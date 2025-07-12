Pooja Hegde Steals The Spotlight As Monica In Coolie – Watch Video

Pooja Hegde has become the talk of the town with her new avatar in a fiery hot red dress in the new song ‘Monica’ from the upcoming movie Coolie. Since the release of the song, the Pan-India actress has caught everyone’s attention with the soaring energy and stunning visuals. Undoubtedly, with your charm, she has stolen the spotlight, and one cannot get over her aura.

In the viral video, Pooja dazzles in a sizzling red dress featuring strappy sleeves, a round neckline, and a corset bodice, all of which are accentuated by a fitting bottom. This ensemble highlights the actress’s curvy silhouette, while the thigh-high slit adds to the overall hotness. With the sparkle of shimmer, Pooja looked glamorous. Her open hairstyle, with long diamond earrings, minimal dewy makeup, and silver shows completes her vibe.

However, decked in a red Pooja set, she ignited the internet with her sizzling moves. With the backdrop of the sea, the song features Pooja in red flaunting her charm, and one cannot get over it. At the same time, Soubin Shahir added a fun energy to the explosive dance moves, making a perfect vibrant track. Monica is undoubtedly a treat for viewers.

Check here-

Monica is sung by Sublahshini and Anirudh Ravichander, and features Rap by Asal Kolaar, from the upcoming film Coolie. Coolies stars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Upendra Sathyaraj, and others. The film is scheduled to release on 14 August 2025.