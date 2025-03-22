Pooja Hegde reveals working with body-doubles of actors & how it affects her performance

Actress Pooja Hegde recently spoke about the challenges of performing emotional scenes when her co-star is replaced by a body double. In a conversation with Filmfare, she shared that such situations can make it difficult for her to deliver an authentic performance.

She explained that in certain scenes, especially those requiring strong emotions, it helps to have the actual actor present. When working with a stand-in instead, she finds it harder to connect with the moment. To address this, she often requests the makers or the co-actors to be present during key sequences. However, she acknowledged that this is not always possible, as sometimes her requests are considered while other times they are not.

During the discussion, Pooja also touched upon the topic of vanity vans and on-set convenience. While she recognized that these logistical aspects are useful, she emphasized that having the lead actors available for crucial scenes is far more important for her. In her view, the presence of a co-actor can significantly impact how a scene is performed and received by the audience.

She further noted that although body doubles are necessary for specific action or long shots, their use in intense dramatic moments can affect the way an actor engages with a scene. Her perspective sheds light on the creative challenges actors face behind the scenes while striving to deliver convincing performances.