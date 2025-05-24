Pooja Hegde Redefines Vintage Cardigan Trend With Mini Dress Look – See Pics

Pooja Hegde is a well-known name in the film business. With her consistent performance on screen, the actress has carved her niche, proving herself a better performer. But that’s just one side of the coin, as she is not just a talented actress but also a fashionista who often brings something new from her collection, taking the fashion bar a notch up. This time, the actress redefined a vintage cardigan charm with a modern twist.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared a bunch of photos redefining the vintage trend. The actress picked a sky blue vintage cardigan and styled it over a while mini dress that has striped blue full sleeves like a shirt followed but short puffy white skirt, creating a romantic vibe. The collared top with mini skirt added a playful vibe, making Pooja look the perfect combination of hot and sweet.

What truly elevated Pooja’s look was her makeup and accessories. She opted for small diamond stud earrings complementing her style. However, her open hair styled in beautiful waves gave her a natural yet stylish look. With white shoes she completed her summer dayout look. With her beautiful smile on her face, Pooja looks breathtakingly gorgeous, proving she is a true queen.

Throughout the photos, Pooja posed flaunting her long legs in the mini skirt while her playful vibe instantly caught our attention, making us fall for her.

Pooja Hegde will next appear in the film named Jana Nayagan, which will release in 2026. Recently she was seen in Retro and Deva in 2025.