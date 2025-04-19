Anupama Parameswaran To Nayanthara: Celebs Who Redefined Saree Glam For Summer Weddings

Wedding season is still going on, and if you are struggling, what can be the better option this summer season to slay your look than the timeless charm of a saree? And if you are looking for some options, we have got you some stunning examples inspired by stars like Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hegde, and Nayanthara.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Cotton Silk Saree

Anupama channels her inner diva this wedding season in a purple cotton silk saree featuring a red pallu and border, creating a compelling combination. The actress teamed her look with a simple red cotton blouse, creating a subtle look. The actress left her hair open with beautiful curls, while the small gold earrings, small bindi, and minimalistic makeup perfectly defined her timeless charm. The soft fabric allowed the actress’s natural glow to shine bright.

Pooja Hegde’s Tissue Silk Saree

Ditch boring and old fashion looks like Pooja this summer wedding season. The actress wore a white tissue silk saree featuring a simple lace border teamed with a jaw-dropping slip blouse, adding a bold and trendy style. With her open hairstyle, huge diamond earrings, diamond bunch, and nude lips, she looked breathtakingly beautiful. The shine of the tissue saree made her look sparkling.

Nayanthara’s Chanderi Silk Saree

Embrace timeless elegance in a red Chanderi silk saree. The rich red colors highlight the regal touch, while the saree’s sheer texture, with intricate zari work around the border and all over, adds a touch of tradition. She teamed her look with a simple blouse, while golden jhumkas, gajra bun, red bindi, nude lips, and red bangles made her look like a newlywed bride.