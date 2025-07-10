Nayanthara and Husband React After Dhanush, Chandramukhi Makers Demand 5 Cr

Legal Tsunami Hits Nayanthara’s Documentary! After Dhanush, Chandramukhi Makers also filed a ₹5 Crore Case. The Netflix documentary Beyond The Fairytale, which tells the story of Nayanthara’s life and career, is now becoming a legal thriller. While it was made to show an inspirational journey, clouds of controversy are hovering over it, and that too, not small, but with claims of crores.

Actor Dhanush was the first to oppose it. She claimed that a 3-second footage of her film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ was used in the documentary without permission. In return, she demanded damages of 10 crore, and the matter escalated so much that Nayanthara publicly slammed Dhanush by posting an emotional open letter on social media.

But the controversy did not stop here. Now, AP International, the copyright holder of the Chandramukhi film, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court against Netflix and Tarc Studio LLP. They allege that the footage of Chandramukhi has been used in the documentary without permission, and by downloading it from YouTube. In this case, they have demanded damages of 5 crore and complete removal of the footage.

Beyond The Fairytale shows Nayanthara’s film journey and provides a glimpse of her life as a wife and mother of twins. But now this documentary itself seems to be becoming a superhit courtroom drama.

Fans are also divided on this whole issue. Some are standing with Nayanthara, while some are demanding transparency.

Amidst all this, Nayanthara shared a picture with husband Vignesh Shivan on Instagram and wrote, “Our reaction when we see loopy news about us.”

In a way, this is considered her stylish and composed reaction.

Now it remains to be seen whether this ‘fairytale’ of Nayanthara turns out to be a story of victory or a classic episode of the courtroom!

