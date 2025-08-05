Mrunal Thakur and South Star Connection: Dating or Not?

Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur the latest couple in Bollywood? Many people online think so. Dating rumors are rising since the two were seen sharing friendly moments at several recent events.

It all started on 1st August 2025, when Dhanush attended Mrunal’s star-studded birthday bash. A now-viral inside video from the party shows the actor holding Mrunal’s hand during an intimate interaction, instantly setting social media abuzz.

Adding fuel to the fire, just hours earlier, Dhanush flew to Mumbai to attend the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, which stars Mrunal alongside Ajay Devgn. A video from the event, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), captured the duo in conversation. Mrunal leaned in to whisper something to Dhanush, sparking even more curiosity among fans. “Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating?” one caption read, triggering a range of fan reactions.

“Unconfirmed, but there are some hints,” one user commented. “I think they are just friends,” said another. A few expressed disbelief, with one fan writing, “Really? I can’t believe.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Mrunal and Dhanush have been spotted together. On July 3, the actress attended a party hosted by writer-producer Kanika Dhillon for Dhanush’s upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. In pictures shared by Kanika, Mrunal and Dhanush posed together, smiling brightly with the film’s team in the background.

Kanika’s caption added a sentimental touch: “Our hearts are full! Our OG Raanjhanaa in the house Dhanush – we love you! With friends old and new – big smiles, bigger hearts! Grateful for the memories.”

As of now, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has commented on the rumors, keeping fans guessing about the nature of their bond.

Dhanush was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 18 years before they announced their separation in 2022. The former couple met on the day of his film Kadhal Kondaen’s release in 2003.

On the work front, Dhanush is gearing up for Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon, slated to release on November 28. Mrunal’s latest film, Son of Sardaar 2, hit theaters on August 1.