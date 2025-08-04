Dhanush Slams AI Alteration of Raanjhanaa’s Ending

The conflict over the re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has escalated, prompting actor Dhanush to speak out against the use of AI in filmmaking. He expressed his concerns in a statement shared on his social media, revealing his objection to the alternate ending while noting that “the concerned parties” chose to proceed regardless.

In his note titled “For the love of cinema,” Dhanush wrote on “X”, “The re-release of ‘Raanjhanaa’ with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection.” He further added, “This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago. The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future.”

In the AI-altered ending of Raanjhanaa, Dhanush’s character Kundan does not die as depicted in the 2013 film. Instead, he opens his eyes and sits up on the bed, bringing joy to Bindiya (Swara Bhasker) and Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub). In the original film, Kundan is shot and sent to the ICU, with Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) rushing to the hospital to be with him in his final moments.

Dhanush’s statement follows an escalating war of words between Eros and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai. On July 29, the studio defended the use of AI in the re-release and accused Aanand of unauthorized use of Raanjhanaa’s intellectual property in his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. Since the announcement of the AI-altered ending, Aanand has voiced his concerns in several interviews, highlighting the dangerous precedent it sets for altering filmmakers’ visions. He also pointed out that Eros did not obtain his permission before altering the ending to a “happy” one.

Raanjhanaa (2013), a romantic drama film, features direction by Aanand L Rai and writing by Himanshu Sharma, and also stars Abhay Deol. The film premiered on June 21, 2013, with a Tamil-dubbed version, Ambikapathy, released a week later. A standalone sequel, Tere Ishk Mein, is set to debut on November 28 this year.