Ishwak Singh se Ishq: A star in making

Some actors grow on you slowly. Ishwak Singh apparently owns the identical crown. Steady, sincere, and always believable. He’s not chasing the spotlight. He’s building something lasting.

His journey started back in 2013 with a small role in Raanjhanaa. It wasn’t a big debut, but it got him in the door. Over the next few years, he appeared in films such as Aligarh, Tamasha, and Tum Bin II. Nothing loud, but each part added a little more to his presence on screen.

Then came Paatal Lok in 2020, and everything changed. Ishwak played Imran Ansari, a young cop who’s trying to stay true to his values in a corrupt system. He brought a quiet strength to the role that really struck a chord. Viewers connected with him, critics praised him, and suddenly, he wasn’t just another supporting actor. He was one to watch.

And then, how gorgeously he took on Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys. It was a completely different world, but he slipped into the role with ease. He picked up on the intelligence and calm authority of the man without turning him into a larger-than-life figure. Just honest, grounded work that added so much depth to the series.

What’s impressive about Ishwak is how naturally he moves across genres. Whether it’s a romantic drama, a political thriller, or a science biopic, he never feels out of place. He lets the character speak. No overacting, no flash. Just someone who clearly understands the value of restraint.

There’s confidence now in how he picks his roles. You can tell he’s thinking long term. We have witnessed intense depth and honesty in Ishwak.

Ishwak Singh may not be shouting for attention, but his work speaks loud enough. He’s the kind of actor people start noticing more with every project. The kind you find yourself rooting for.

That being said, Ishwak se Ishq toh definitely hain!