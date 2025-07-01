Dhanush Wraps Up ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Shoot with Kriti Sanon; Promises a Fiery Love Saga

The shooting of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s most-awaited film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ has been completed. This film is being directed by Anand L Rai, who previously gave an emotional love story like ‘Raanjhanaa’. Now once again he is bringing a new but equally deep love story with Dhanush.

The information about the shoot wrap was given by Dhanush himself through social media, where he posted an intense picture of two blood-stained hands holding each other tightly. He also wrote, “And it’s a wrap.” This one line itself describes the emotion and intensity of the film.

The teaser of the film has already created a stir among the audience. In one scene, Dhanush is seen committing arson and a voice is heard in the background, “Last time it was Kundan, Maan Gaya… but iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokge?” This line directly indicates that this time the colour of love is going to be even darker, dangerous and rebellious.

Kriti Sanon is playing the role of a mysterious and powerful woman named ‘Mukti’ in the film. In a teaser shot, she is seen preparing to set herself on fire by soaking herself in petrol in a battlefield-like environment which shows the mental state of her character and the madness of love.

This film is being called a spiritual sequel to ‘Raanjhanaa’, but its world and characters look quite different and deep. The music of the film is being composed by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, who will make the story even more emotional and heart-touching.

Tere Ishk Mein will release worldwide on November 28, 2025, in Hindi and Tamil. Currently, Dhanush is enjoying the success of his crime-drama hit film Kubera, which starred Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

All eyes are now on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, the audience awaits the film to be released.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.